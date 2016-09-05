Contact Us
MIMI SAVES A CHICKEN

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a chicken just standing on the shoulder of the interstate. It looked like she was just resting. I discovered that wasn't actually the case when I went back to investigate.

MISSING TEENAGER

  The Hope, Ark., Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hempstead County girl.

Oak Creek Amish Furniture
[

Seize The Deal Auction – Child’s Playtime Kitchen From Oak Creek Amish Furniture

By Lisa Lindsey Yesterday

Next week at SeizetheDeal.com it'll be auction week. That means great savings on great items. This week is a preview of all the items that will be up for auction.

This is just one of the great things up for auction. It's the Child's Playtime Kitchen from Oak Creek Amish Furniture. What little girl wouldn't love to play in this kitchen?

Mimi Campbell, Townsquare Media
Today is National Goof Off Day So Here’s My Fun Day

By Mimi C. 2 days ago

Today is National Goof Off Day. Notice I don't mention what the date is yet? That's because I think we should have more than just one day a year to goof off so if you are reading this days after the fact, pretend that today is the day.

Power 95.9