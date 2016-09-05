Power 95.9

MIMI SAVES A CHICKEN
I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a chicken just standing on the shoulder of the interstate. It looked like she was just resting. I discovered that wasn't actually the case when I went back to investigate.
I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a chicken just standing on the shoulder of the interstate. It looked like she was just resting. I discovered that wasn't actually the case when I went back to investigate.
The Hope, Ark., Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hempstead County girl.
Texarkana, Texas Police Data for February
University Staff Members Honored For Excellence
How did the proposal happen in your relationship?
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is one of the featured items in the Seize The Deal Auction that starts Monday.
A May 2016 graduate of Southern Arkansas University has been honored with an outstanding teacher award in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Texas Department of Transportation Weekly Roadwork Report for March 26- April 1.
A tragic three vehicle accident involving a school bus Thursday night north of Mount Pleasant, Texas has left 2 adults dead and a number of students injured.
Do your kids play with their food? I'm asking because I am a father of two kids -- ages 8 and 5. Back when I was a kid, I was told "Do not play with your food."
That really does not apply to my children.
Hope, Ark., Police Chief J.R. Wilson recently attended the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Virginia.
Texarkana is growing and has been for several years. It's fun to see old videos of our town and see for ourselves how much things have changed. I found a great video that shows how times have changed.
The Tiger Theatre Company of Texas High School is now advancing to the 5A Region 2, Area 2 UIL One-Act Play competition.
Next week at SeizetheDeal.com it'll be auction week. That means great savings on great items. This week is a preview of all the items that will be up for auction.
This is just one of the great things up for auction. It's the Child's Playtime Kitchen from Oak Creek Amish Furniture. What little girl wouldn't love to play in this kitchen?
It's time to get your space reserved at the April 8 garage sale at the Four States Fairgrounds. The Spring sale has a great turn out so you won't want to miss the opportunity to clear out the clutter and turn it into cash.
Find out how the women in Arkansas showed their strength, knowledge and independence during World War I this Saturday, Mach 25. The Texarkana Museums System celebrates Women’s History Month with a free lecture and book signing by author Elizabeth Hill.
Today is National Goof Off Day. Notice I don't mention what the date is yet? That's because I think we should have more than just one day a year to goof off so if you are reading this days after the fact, pretend that today is the day.
The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents "Everything Returns to Nature, the Art of Joel Wright" on display from March 16 through May 6 at the Regional Arts Center. Admission is free for the exhibit.
The Hope, Ark., Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hempstead County girl.
A friend of mine shared some pictures of a gentleman that caught a 29 pound 8 ounce catfish at Spring Lake Park.
The 8th annual poker run and scavenger hunt to benefit Camp I’m Still Me and Water Springs Ranch is Saturday, March 25. New this year, whether you ride a motorcycle or not you can participate. Prizes will be awarded and they also have door prizes.